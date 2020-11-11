Warm and humid with rain chances increasing

The chance for rain showers will continue today, increasing for the next few days. Tropical moisture pushing into the Carolinas will bring higher humidity and on and off rain showers through Thursday.

It will stay warm with highs today near 80. A weak cold front will move into the area on Thursday, keeping the chance for rain high.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 12 am Thursday until 6am Friday for the potential of 2″ to 4″ of rain. The front will move offshore Friday, bringing some drier air into the Carolinas.

The front will stall offshore to our south through the weekend, keeping the tropical moisture out of the area. It will cool off Saturday with highs only in the 60s. Temps will warm back to the mid 70s on Sunday, ahead of a stronger cold front.

The cold front will move through late Monday with a very low chance for a shower. Much cooler weather will move in Monday night. High temperatures on Tuesday will be below normal, in the low 60s.

Today, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with on and off showers. Highs 80 inland, 78 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 70 inland, 72 beaches.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy. Flash Flood Watch. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.