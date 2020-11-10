Warm and humid with rain chances on the rise

Warm weather will continue, but rain chances will increase this week. High pressure will control our weather through today.

Temperatures will be back to near 80 degrees today with partly sunny skies. Tropical moisture will start to move into the Carolinas tonight. This is being pushed northward due to Tropical Storm Eta, which will stay in the Gulf of Mexico for the next several days.

A few stray showers are possible today, and humidity will increase into Wednesday.

By Wednesday, a weak cold front will push just west of the Carolinas and stall. As this front interacts with the tropical airmass in place, we will see on and off showers Wednesday through Friday.

There will be potential for some heavy rain, but it does not look like widespread heavy rain. This front will gradually push through on Friday and stall to our south Friday night.

That same front will gradually drift back north into the Carolinas over the weekend, keeping the chance for scattered showers going.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with a few showers. Highs 80 inland, 78 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers. Lows 68-70 inland, 70-72 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with periods of rain. Highs 76-80.