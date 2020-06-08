Warm and humid with scat’d storms to start the week

Warm and humid to start the week with more scattered storms. A cold front will start to push south across our region early this morning and stall. The stalled front will lead to some more scattered storms for the start of the week, especially inland. By mid-week, we’ll heat up into the 90s, ahead of a cold front. The chance for storms continues into Thursday with slightly cooler and less humid conditions. That front will stall along the coast, keeping storm chances around to wrap up the week.By the end of the week and next weekend heat, humidity and storms will return to the region.

Today: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scat’d storms. Highs: 88-90 inland, 82 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows: 70-72 inland, 74-75 beaches.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scat’d storms. Highs: 88-90 inland, 82 beaches.