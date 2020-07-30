Warm and muggy today with scattered showers and storms

More cloud cover will keep us a little cooler today as storm chances continue.

The gradual break down in the high pressure close to the Carolinas will allow for better rain chances today. This will also bring slightly cooler temperatures.

More sunshine and lower rain chances into the start of the weekend will allow us to heat back up.

Another cold front will approach the Carolinas to start next week, once again increasing our storm chances.

Today, partly sunny and humid with scat’d afternoon storms. Highs 90-91 inland, 87-88 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and humid. Lows 74-75 inland, 76 beaches.