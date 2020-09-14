Warm and muggy with a few showers this evening

Warm and muggy to start the week, ahead of a cold front. Looking forward to Monday morning we’ll see mostly sunny skies with just a few clouds scattered across the area. Throughout the afternoon we’ll start to see more clouds develop as a cold front moves south through the area. As that front moves offshore, it will bring cooler, dryer air with it.

Cooler, drier weather will move in Tuesday but the dry conditions will be brief. A low will develop offshore to our south and push moisture into the Carolinas for midweek. The remnants of Sally along with a cold front will increase the rain chances for the end of the week.

Monday, partly cloudy with scattered evening thunderstorms. Highs 88-90 inland, 85-86 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a few showers into the overnight, then clearing. Lows 66-68 inland, 70 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs around 80