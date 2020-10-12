Warm and muggy with lingering showers to start the week

The circulation around the remnants of Hurricane Delta will continue to pull tropical moisture northward into the Carolinas today. We’ll see some scattered showers today but not as much heavy rain and thunderstorms as we did Sunday. It will remain warm and muggy with highs in the low 80s. Showers will end tonight and it will be warm again tomorrow, ahead of a cold front.

A cold front will move through late Tuesday, cooling us down to the 70s for midweek. We warm back to near 80 Thursday, ahead of another cold front. A cold front will move through on Friday, bringing us some showers and a bigger cool down for the weekend.

Lots of sunshine this weekend but temperatures will be well below average. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 on Saturday, low 70s for Sunday.

Today, partly sunny with a few scat’d showers. Highs in the low 80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and muggy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday, mostly sunny, warm and muggy. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

