Warm and wet start to the week

Temperatures remain warm to start the week as rain moves through today. Showers will move through the Carolinas, especially for the morning hours. Temps will start off mild and rise to the upper 60s to near 70 by midday. It will be breezy as well with winds out of the SW 15-25 mph. Skies will gradually clear late this afternoon as the rain moves out and temperatures drop quickly. Mostly clear and cold tonight with temps dropping into the 30s.

We’ll remain below average for the rest of the week with highs remaining in the 50s. More rain will move through on Wednesday as some spots inland won’t get out of the 40s for highs. Temperatures will remain in the 50s into the weekend.

Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the mid 50s, warmer for Sunday but rain will move through. Highs on Sunday will climb into the low to mid 60s with scattered showers.

Today: Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy with scat’d showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cold and breezy. Lows: 33-36 inland, 39-40 beaches.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 50s.