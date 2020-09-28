Warm and wet to start, followed by cooler weather

Warm and humid to start the week with increasing rain chances then a big cool-down.

Highs will be around normal to start the week, topping out in the low 80s. Humidity will also continue to linger with dewpoints up into the 70s through Tuesday afternoon.

Shower chances will build through Monday and into Tuesday, ahead of an approaching cold front. Rain could be heavy at times, especially late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening. Showers will linger into Wednesday morning as the cold front pushes off shore through the day. This front will bring much cooler weather for the second half of the week.

High pressure will settle in for the second half of the week leading to sunshine and cooler temperatures. Another, weaker cold front will move through on Friday. This front will be mostly dry and only cool us off a few degrees for the weekend. We should remain mostly sunny and dry for the weekend.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the Upper 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.