Warm and windy as Zeta moves through the Carolinas then a big cool down for the weekend

The remnants of Zeta will move by to our west today, bringing us a windy, warm day. Winds today will average 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The strongest wind will be west of I-95 where gusts to 45 mph are possible. It will be warm today with scattered showers and storms. A cold front will move through tonight. It will stay windy tonight, then wind will gradually diminish on Friday. Cooler weather will move in Friday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. We will only warm into the 60s on Saturday. Another cold front will move through Sunday with a slight chance for a shower, then another round of cool weather to start next week.

Today, partly sunny, windy and warm with scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight: mostly cloudy, windy, sct t-showers. Lows 58-62

Friday, mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in 68-72