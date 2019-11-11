Warm start to the week ahead of an Arctic cold front

High pressure is moving offshore and our winds are shifting towards the southwest. This will bring a nice warm up for the start of the week. Monday will start off mostly clear but clouds will move in through the day. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. Another strong cold front will bring a chance for rain Tuesday with falling temperatures through the afternoon.

As a result of this past weekends freezing temperatures, the growing season has officially ended for Northern Horry county and all of our inland counties. Therefore, frost/freeze advisories will no longer be issued. Frost/Freeze warnings may be need for the immediate coast come Wednesday morning as temperatures there have yet to reach freezing.

Temperatures will fall back below freezing Tuesday night, then high temperatures only in the 40s on Wednesday. Wednesday morning wind chill readings (feels like temperatures) could be in the teens. A slow warming trend will begin towards the end of the week with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. A storm system to the south will develop and move north. At this time rain chances look low, especially inland, but clouds and light spotty rain showers are possible Friday and into Saturday, especially along the coast.

Monday: Increasing clouds, and warmer. Highs 68-72

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and chilly. 48-52 inland, 54-56 beaches

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy w/scat’d showers. Highs 58-60 inland, 64-65 beaches