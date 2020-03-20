Warm start to the weekend, ahead of a strong cold front

The warm weather will continue Saturday, with high temperatures in the 70s to near 80. It will be mild tonight with lows in the 60s. High temperatures tomorrow will make it into the mid 70s along the coast, near 80 inland.. A cold front will move into the Carolinas late Saturday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds but there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, especially in the afternoon/evening. Cloudy and much cooler weather will move in for Sunday and Monday with high temperatures in the low 60s. A storm system will bring rain Sunday night into Monday. A warm front will bring scattered showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will climb for most of next week.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and mild. Low 64-66

Saturday, partly sunny and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs 78-80 inland, 74-76 beaches.