Warm temperatures with scattered showers and storms this week

A stalled front will be the focus for our weather this week with the chance for showers and storms and warm temperatures. After an active day of storms, things are calming down tonight. Expect a few scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm or two but they should remain weak and non severe. It’ll remain warm and wet with the chance for scattered showers and a few storms through Thursday. Temperatures will continue to run several degrees above normal this week. The front will linger into Tuesday night before dissipating. Another cold front will move in on Wednesday, bringing more showers before moving down to our south early Thursday morning. We’ll briefly dry out for Thursday and Friday with cooler air returning. Another cold front brings showers for Saturday and a big cool-down for Sunday into next week.

Tonight: Warm & muggy with scattered showers. Lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: mostly cloudy with scattered t-showers. Highs 72-74