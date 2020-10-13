Warm through the rest of the week with a big cool down this weekend

Warm weather will continue, and we will see more sunshine for the next few days. Today will be another warm and muggy day with high temperatures in the 80s. A weak cold front will move through, and drier air will lead to more sunshine.

It will not be as warm Wednesday, but there will be plenty of sunshine and temperatures will still warm into the mid to upper 70s. It will warm back into the 80s for the end of the week. A strong cold front will move through on Friday with a few showers.

Much cooler weather will move in over the weekend with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s, and night time lows in the 40s and 50s.

Today, partly sunny and warm. Highs 82-84 inland, 80-82 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 54-56 inland, 60 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.