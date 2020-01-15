Warm weather continues for a few more days

The unusually warm weather will continue through Thursday with cooler weather arriving Thursday night. The front that stalled to our west yesterday will move to the north and continue to produce clouds and scattered showers. Since we are still on the warm side of that front, temperatures will stay above normal with highs today back into the 70s. A strong cold front will push through the area early Thursday morning. The cold front will bring drier air on Thursday with the rain moving away and clouds breaking up…then colder weather Thursday night with temperatures dropping into the 30s for some. High temperatures on Friday will be much cooler in the 50s. A warm front will bring showers Saturday and temperatures in the 60s for the weekend. A stronger cold front Sunday night will drop temperatures below normal to start next week with highs in the 40s, and night time temperatures below freezing.

Today, mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and warm with a few showers and fog. Lows in the low 60s.

Thursday, gradual clearing and warm. Highs 70-72