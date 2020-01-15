Warm weather continues this week but a return to winter is on the way

The unusually warm weather will continue through Thursday with cooler weather arriving Thursday night. A front stalled to our west will continue to produce clouds and scattered showers through tomorrow. Since we are on the warm side of that front, temperatures will stay above normal with lows tonight in the 60s, and highs tomorrow back into the 70s. The stationary front will dissipate Thursday as a strong cold front pushes into the area. The cold front will bring drier air on Thursday with the rain moving away and clouds breaking up… then colder weather Thursday night with temperatures dropping into the 30s for some. High temperatures on Friday will be much cooler in the 50s. A warm front will bring showers Saturday and temperatures in the 60s for the weekend. A stronger cold front Sunday night will drop temperatures below normal to start next week with highs in the 40s, and night time temperatures below freezing.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and warm with showers and fog. Lows in the low 60s.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 70s.