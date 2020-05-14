Warm weather continues through the weekend as we watch for tropical development

We made it into the 70s yesterday, and this warming trend will continue through the rest of the week and through the weekend. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend as it moves offshore. With the center of the high offshore, we will see a south wind which will increase the humidity and continue the warming trend. Skies will stay mostly sunny, and it will stay dry through the weekend. We’ll climb into the low 80s today, then mid 80s Friday away from the coast. High temperatures will be in the 80s over the weekend, even some upper 80s away from the coast. A cold front will bring a chance for thunderstorms Monday night and through out the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will drop into the 70s to near 80 on Tuesday.
Today, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 80-82 inland, 76 beaches.
Tonight, mostly clear and mild. Lows 58-60 inland, 64 beaches.
Friday, partly sunny and warm. Highs 84 inland, 78 beaches.