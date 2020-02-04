Warm weather continues through Thursday

Afternoon temperatures in the 70s will continue through Thursday. High pressure offshore will keep temperatures above normal for the next two days. Clouds will increase late Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will move through Thursday night. This front will bring rain and thunderstorms late Thursday and Thursday night. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms late Thursday with the main threat being damaging wind. Heavy rain is also possible. The rain will quickly move away early Friday followed by cooler weather. High temperatures will be in the 50s Friday and Saturday. Another warm up will start Sunday with temperatures back in the 70s next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs 76 inland, 70 beaches.

Thursday, mostly cloudy and warm with rain and thunderstorms late in the day or at night. Highs in the low to mid 70s.