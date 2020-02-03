Warm weather continues through Thursday

Warm weather with temperatures running 10-20 degrees above normal will continue through Thursday. High pressure will control our weather with clear skies tonight and sunshine tomorrow. High temperatures will be back in the 70s tomorrow. We will see a few more clouds around on Wednesday ahead of a slow moving cold front. It will still be warm, and there will be a slight chance for a shower. That front will move through late Thursday, bringing rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures will still warm into the 70s on Wednesday, but there is potential for heavy rain and strong or severe thunderstorms. The rain will move away for Friday and it will be much cooler with highs in the 50s. The cool weather will continue Saturday before it starts to warm back up. Temperatures in the 70s could return early next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 47 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 76 inland, 68 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the low to mid 70s.