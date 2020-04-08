Warm weather continues with a slight chance for late day showers and storms

The warm weather will continue today and Thursday before we cool down for the weekend. With the warm, humid weather, there will be a slight chance for an isolated shower/storm this evening. Most places will stay dry through the rest of the week. High temperatures will be in the 80s today and Thursday. Some spots on Thursday could see highs near 90°. A cold front will move through Thursday night with no rain. Much cooler weather will move in on Friday with high temperatures in the 60s to near 70. The cooler weather will continue on Saturday. A storm system will bring a soaking rain on Easter Sunday. This storm will be moving away late Monday with improving conditions.

Today, mostly sunny and warm with an isolated thunderstorm. Highs 86-88 inland, 79-80 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 64-65 inland, 666-67 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.