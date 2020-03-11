Warm weather through Friday, cooler with rain chances this weekend

Warm weather will continue the next couple of days as rain chances stay low. High pressure offshore will keep winds out of the south, and temperatures above normal. Humidity has also increased, and this may lead to patchy fog tonight. High temperatures tomorrow and Friday will be in the 70s to near 80. A cold front will move through Friday night, and will bring scattered showers late in the day. Cooler weather will move in for the weekend with high temperatures in the 60s. Saturday should stay dry, but a storm system will bring a chance for rain Sunday into Monday. Warmer weather will return Tuesday with temperatures back in the 70s. A cold front Tuesday will bring showers, then a drop in temperature for Wednesday.
Tonight, partly cloudy and mild with patchy fog. Lows 54 inland, 58.
Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs 80 inland, 74 beaches.
Friday, partly sunny and warm with scattered showers. Highs 75-80.