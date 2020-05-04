Warm weather to start the week with a few showers and storms

We’re expecting a sunny and warm Monday afternoon followed by some scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s today. Then cooler weather returns towards the end of the week.

A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas late tonight. This will spark off a few showers and maybe a storm. The front will stay camped out over the area until Wednesday. This will bring hit or miss late-day thunderstorms each afternoon Monday through Wednesday, but not much of a cool down. The front will get a push south late Wednesday, and we will clear and cool for the end of this week with highs stopping out in the low 70s

Today: Mostly sunny & warm. Highs 86-88 inland, 82-84 beaches.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Low 58-62 inland, 64-66 beaches.

Tuesday: Morning t-showers, then mostly sunny. Highs 80-84 inland, 76-78 beaches.