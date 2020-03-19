Warm weather will continue into the weekend

Very warm weather with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s will continue tomorrow and Saturday. High pressure offshore will keep it warm and dry tonight and tomorrow. It will be mild tonight with lows in the 60s. High temperatures tomorrow will make it into the low to mid 80s. A cold front will move into the Carolinas late Saturday. We will still warm into the 70s and 80s, but there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy and much cooler weather will move in for Sunday and Monday with high temperatures in the 50s and 60s. A storm system will bring rain late Sunday into Monday. A warm front will bring more showers Tuesday, then it will warm up with sunshine returning through the middle of next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 62 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs 86 inland, 80 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs 82 inland, 76 beaches.