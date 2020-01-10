Warm weather will continue through the weekend

The warm weather has arrived and will continue through the weekend, and for much of next week. In addition to the warmer weather, moisture has increased across the Carolinas with clouds that will linger, and a chance for rain this weekend and for much of next week.. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the 50s. Mostly cloudy and windy tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s. There is a slight chance for a shower tomorrow, but the better chance for rain and thunderstorms will be tomorrow night. A cold front will approach the area early Sunday, and stall… staying in the area into next week. That will keep us mostly cloudy and warm with a chance for showers Sunday through Wednesday. A stronger cold front will move through late next week with drier and cooler weather.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 54 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy, windy and warm with a stray shower. Highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday, mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.