Warm weather will last all week

Most places warmed into the 70s Monday, ad this warmer weather will last through the rest of the week. High pressure off the Carolina coast will keep winds out of the south and southwest, and this will keep temperatures above normal. Moisture will also increase this week, leading to small chances for showers. Most places will stay dry tomorrow, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out. A cold front will approach from the north Wednesday and stall just north of our area. This will bring more cloud cover, and the chance for showers. This front will move back northward on Thursday, and the small chance for showers will continue. A stronger cold front will move through late Friday with a few showers, then cooler weather for the weekend.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 50 inland, 54 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm with a stray shower possible. Highs 74 inland, 70 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the low to mid 70s.