Warm weather with spotty showers continue this week

A small chance for rain showers will continue this week, but it will stay warm. A weak cold front will stall just to our north tonight and tomorrow, before moving away on Thursday. The front will be close enough to bring some cloud cover, and a few isolated showers. Since this front will not move through our part of the Carolinas, it will stay warm through Friday with high temperatures in the 70s. A stronger cold front will move through Friday night, bringing scattered showers, then cooler weather for the weekend. High temperatures this weekend will be in the 60s. The chance for rain will return Sunday into Monday, then it will warm up on Tuesday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with a stray shower. Lows 54 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm with an isolated shower. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm with scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s.