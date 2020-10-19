Warm week ahead

The nice, warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure offshore will stay put through Friday, keeping our weather calm and temperatures above normal. Humidity will increase tomorrow, and it will stay warm and humid through the rest of the week. With the increasing humidity, there will be a slight chance for a shower tomorrow and Wednesday, but most places will stay dry this week. High temperatures each day will be near 80, with lows in the 60s. The area of high pressure will weaken over the weekend, but it will stay warm and humid. A cold front will approach the Carolinas early next week, bringing a chance for showers.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 56 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and more humid with a stray shower. Highs 80 inland, 78 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the low 80s.