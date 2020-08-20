Warm with showers and storms scattered about through the weekend

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the weekend.

A weak front stalled in the area will continue to be a focus for thunderstorm development each day.

A mix of clouds and sunshine today with showers and storms. More cloud cover for Friday will keep temperatures a little cooler.

High temperatures will be in the 80s into the weekend. High pressure offshore will get stronger over the weekend, and this will bring more sunshine and lower rain chances starting Sunday.

With more sunshine, it will warm up a bit, and high temperatures away from the coast will warm into the low 90s starting Sunday and continuing into next week. Rain chances remain low for the first half of next week.

Today, partly sunny, warm and muggy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 86-88 inland, 82-84 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a stray shower and patchy fog. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Friday, mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 86 inland, 82-84 beaches.