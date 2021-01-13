Warmer end to the week

Clouds will linger tonight, but sunshine is expected tomorrow. A weak storm system will cross the Carolinas tonight, keeping it mostly cloudy and bringing a few isolated showers. This system will be gone by morning, and we will see plenty of sunshine tomorrow. It will also warm up with high temperatures in the low 60s. This warmer weather will continue into Friday, before a cold front moves through late in the day. There will be a slight chance for a shower with this front late Friday and Friday night. Any rain will move away overnight, but it will cool down for the weekend. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the 50s. Another weak storm system will bring a small chance for rain Monday. It will stay cool through the first half of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cool with a stray shower. Lows 37 inland, 42 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 60s.

Friday, partly sunny and mild with a chance for a shower late. Highs in the low 60s.