Warmer today with a few afternoon showers

We will see a few showers today, then it will be cooler for the weekend. A weak cold front will move through late today with more clouds than the past few days, and a few showers. This system will move away early Saturday, followed by cooler weather for the weekend. Skies will clear Saturday with highs in the 50s. Clouds will return Sunday, and it will be a few degrees cooler.

A big warm up is in store to start next week. We will warm into the upper 60s Monday then into the low to mid 70s for Tuesday. We’ll see a few showers Monday, then a better chance for rain late on Tuesday. The cold front will move off shore early Wednesday and it will cool back to near 60. Temperatures will drop a few more degrees for Thursday, into the mid to upper 50s.

Today, partly sunny and mild with a few afternoon/evening showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight: Gradual clearing and chilly. Lows 38-42 inland, 45-46 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.