Warmer today with better rain chances

Temperature will warm up today but it comes with better rain chances, followed by a big cool down. For the first half of your Tuesday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and some spotty rain chances. The better chance for rain doesn’t move into the area until the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon, some spots could hit 70°.

Showers will continue tonight and through Wednesday as a cold front slowly moves thru the area and pushed off shore. We’ll see rain chances moving back into the area throughout the day on Thursday as cold air filters into the region. If enough cold air moves in, we could see some snow flurries mixed in with the rain throughout the day on Thursday but no accumulation is expected. Rain moves away early Friday morning and we’ll gradually clear out. Temperatures will be below average Thursday, Friday and to start the weekend but will climb back to the upper 50s to near 60 on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy and mild w/scat’d showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight: mostly cloudy w/scat’d showers. Lows 52-54 inland, 57-52 beaches.

Wednesday: cloudy and cooler w/showers. High: 56-60