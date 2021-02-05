Warmer today with periods of rain

Showers will move through the area today as temperatures rise slightly. Showers will move into the area during the early morning hours. A cold front will move through the Carolinas late today. Ahead of this front it will be a little warmer than the past few day, but we will see periods of rain throughout the day. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s inland, near 60 along the coast. The rain will wind down tonight, and it will cool down, with some spots dropping into the 30s.

The front will stall offshore, and an area of low pressure will develop along this front and move up the coast. This will bring another round of rain Saturday afternoon and night. This storm system will move away early Sunday morning, and it will clear Sunday, but it will stay cool.

The unsettled weather will continue next week. Monday will be dry, but rain chances will return Tuesday and last for much of the week. Temperatures will rise back into the 60s by Tuesday.

Today, mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Highs: mid to upper 50s inland, near 60 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy and cold with showers ending. Lows 36-38 inland, 40-42 beaches.

Saturday, mostly cloudy and cooler with afternoon rain. Highs in the mid 50s.