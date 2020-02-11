Warmer today with scattered showers ahead of a cold front

Temperatures are still on the rise today as rain chances increase ahead of a cold front. Today will start off warm with mostly cloudy skies and a few stray showers as rain chances build throughout the day as the front approaches. The front will sweep across the region late in the evening, pushing showers and maybe even a few storms out ahead of it. Wednesday we’ll continue to see some lingering cloud coverage but rain chances will decrease.

Another cold front will approach on Thursday with rain and warmer temps. A few showers could linger into early Friday morning but by Friday afternoon clouds and moisture will clear out of the region and we’ll see some cooler air moving in. Highs will drop Friday and into the start of the weekend, only topping out in the 50s by Saturday.

Today: Mostly cloudy, warm & breezy w/scat’d showers. Highs: Mid 70s inland, low 70s beaches.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy a few showers possible. Lows: mid to upper 50s inland, near 60 beaches.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy w/a stray showers possible. High: 64-68