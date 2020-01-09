Warmer weather arrives tomorrow

Warmer weather will move in tomorrow and will continue through the weekend. The area of high pressure that brought the sunny weather the past few days is moving offshore tonight. This will turn winds around to the southeast which will prevent tonight’s lows from dropping as much as last night. The warm up will continue through the weekend with high temperatures in the 70s. In addition to the warm up, we will also see an increase in moisture with clouds arriving tonight and mostly cloudy conditions continuing through the weekend. A weak cold front will approach the Carolinas this weekend, and stall in the area. This will bring a chance for rain starting late Saturday and continuing through the middle of next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, not as cold. Lows 44 inland, 48 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs 70 inland, 68 beaches.

Saturday, mostly cloudy and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid 70s.