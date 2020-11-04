Warmer weather for the rest of the week

A warming trend will continue through the rest of the week with an increase in humidity. High pressure centered offshore of the Mid Atlantic states will stay in control of our weather through the weekend. This will give us an east or northeast wind for the next few days which will increase our humidity, and allow temperatures to increase as well. Low temperatures tonight will be in the 40s to near 50, not nearly as cold as the past couple of nights. High temperatures tomorrow will warm into the 70s. With the increasing humidity, a stray shower is possible along the coast on Friday. A slight chance for a shower is also possible Sunday, but we are not expecting much rain through the weekend. By the weekend, high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. A tropical system near Florida or in the Gulf of Mexico early next week could push tropical moisture our way, increasing our rain chances next week. A cold front by mid week will also bring a chance for rain.

Tonight, mainly clear and not as cold. Lows 44 inland, 50 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and mild. Highs 74 inland, 72 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warm with a stray shower along the coast. Highs in the mid 70s.