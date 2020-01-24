Warmer with showers today but it will clear out for the weekend

A storm system will bring rain today and will move away by Saturday. This system is also bringing warmer weather. High temperatures today will climb to the low to mid 60s as a warm front moves through the area. Rain chances will increase throughout the day with scattered showers all day in the Pee Dee, and rain chances highest in the afternoon and evening along the Grand Strand. This system will move away tonight, and it will clear for the weekend. It will not get colder over the weekend, and high temperatures will stay in the 50s to near 60 each day. This mild weather will continue through next week. A couple weak systems will bring a slight chance for showers Monday and Wednesday night.

Today, mostly cloudy and mild with showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers early then clearing. Lows 44-46 inland, 49-50 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and mild. Highs upper 50s to near 60.