Warming into the 80s this week with slightly cooler weekend

Clouds and fog will persist this morning, but we will see more sunshine this afternoon, and that will start a warming trend. The system that brought the rain yesterday has stalled to our south but will return tonight as a warm front. It will push through the Carolinas early tomorrow morning, with clouds and a slight chance for a shower. The clouds will break up a in the afternoon, and that will send temperatures into the 80s away from the coast. The warming trend will continue through the rest of the week. A cold front will move through with a few showers Saturday. Much cooler weather will return Sunday into Monday with more rain to start next week with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Sunnier, warmer weather will return by the middle of next week.
Today, morning fog, then partly sunny and warmer. Highs 72-74 inland 68 beaches.
Tonight, mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows 58-60
Thursday, partly sunny and much warmer. Highs 84 inland, 76 beaches.