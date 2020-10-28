Warming trend continues ahead of Hurricane Zeta

Warm weather will continue for the next couple of days. High pressure offshore will control our weather into Thursday, keeping temperatures above normal. Temperatures will be back in the upper 70s to near 80 today with more sunshine along the coast.

It will be even warmer on Thursday, but it will be windy as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta move by to our west. Wind gusts could be close to tropical storm strength throughout the day and even into the overnight Thursday. There is a chance for showers Thursday afternoon and night as well but widespread heavy rain is not expected.

A cold front will move through early Friday morning, bringing an end to the warm weather. Highs on Thursday will be in the 80s, then 70s Friday, and only in the 60s on Saturday. Another cold front will bring a slight chance for a shower Sunday, and even cooler weather into next week.

Today, partly sunny and warm. Highs 80 inland, 78 beaches. Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with patchy fog. Lows 65-66 inland, 68 beaches.

Thursday, mostly cloudy, windy and warm with a few showers. Highs in the mid 80s.