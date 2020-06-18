Warming trend continues into the weekend

The warming trend will continue into the weekend, so will the chance for thunderstorms. The storm system that brought the cloudy, cool weather for the first half of the week has moved away. This is bringing more sunshine, which is leading to the warm up. High pressure is slow to move in, and until it does, we will have scattered late day thunderstorms through Saturday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s tomorrow and Saturday. High pressure will move in Sunday into Tuesday with sunshine and even warmer weather. Many places away from the coast will see temperatures in the 90s. Rain chances will be low Sunday through Tuesday. The next system will move in by mid week with a better chance for thunderstorms, but it will stay warm.

Tonight, partly cloudy with a stray shower. Lows 66 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 86 inland, 82 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.