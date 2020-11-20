Warming trend continues into the weekend

Warmer weather is moving in just in time for the weekend. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend, bringing plenty of sunshine.

Our warming trend will continue today with afternoon temperatures around 70. It will be even warmer for the weekend with high temperatures in the low, possibly mid 70s.

A weak cold front will move through on Monday with a slight chance for a shower. Temperatures will dip back closer to normal on Tuesday. We’ll warm up to around 70 again on Wednesday ahead of another cold front that will move through Thanksgiving Day.

This cold front will bring a much better chance for rain. Temperatures will not drop much next week.

Today, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 69-72. Tonight, mainly clear, not as cold. Lows 44-46 inland, 52 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 70s.