Warming trend continues with a chance for storms Friday

The warming trend will continue through the end of the week and into the weekend as rain chances increase for Friday.

In addition to increasing temperatures, moisture will also increase with more clouds and higher humidity. The beaches will warm up into the upper 70s today with most spots inland will hit 80.

Scattered showers are expected on Friday, with a higher rain chances inland, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta moves by to our west.

It will stay warm and humid for the weekend with a chance for lingering showers, especially on Saturday. Highs this weekend will be in the mid 80s. A weak cold front will move through Monday with scattered showers. We will still warm into the 80s on Tuesday. A stronger cold front Wednesday may bring a more significant cool down for the end of next week.

Today, partly sunny and warmer. Highs 80 inland, 78 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows 64-66 inland, 68 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers. Highs in the low 80s.