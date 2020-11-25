Warming trend starts today, few showers expected for Thanksgiving

Today will be partly sunny and warmer as temperatures warm back above normal, into the upper 60s. A weak cold front will push into the area and stall on Thanksgiving. This will bring a small chance for showers, but will not cool us down. In fact, temperatures will warm into the 70s Thursday through Saturday. Another cold front will push into the Carolinas on Saturday with a better chance for showers. This will be followed quickly by a stronger storm system that will bring rain late Sunday into Monday. Much colder weather will move in behind this system for next week.

Today: partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, stray shower. Lows 56-60

Thursday, partly sunny and warm with a chance for a shower. Highs 70-75.