Warming up into Christmas Eve

The sunshine will return again today and will warm it up a bit. High pressure will bring pleasant weather through Wednesday. Temperatures today will warm into the 60s with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will return late Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front that will move through on Thursday.

It will be warm Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, but there will be periods of rain and even a thunderstorm. Much colder weather will move in Thursday night, and highs on Christmas Day will only be in the 40s. Temperatures will drop into the 20s Friday night.

The cold weather will continue into the weekend with a small warm up by Sunday. The next system will bring a chance for rain on Monday.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs in the low 60s.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 32-35 inland, 38-40 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 60-62.