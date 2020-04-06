Warming up to start the week

The center of high will has pushed offshore, bringing an increase in humidity and even warmer weather this week. Some inland areas will warm into the low 80s today, then high temperatures will climb into the upper 80 away from the coast by Thursday. The warm, humid weather will lead to an isolated shower or storm today, scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. A cold front will approach the area by the end of the week, bringing much cooler temperatures Friday and into the weekend.

Monday, a mix of sun and clouds, isolated storm late. Highs 80-82 inland, 74-76 beaches.

Tonight, scattered clouds. Lows 58-60 inland, 62 beaches.

Tuesday, mix of sun and clouds and warm with scat’d afternoon storms. Highs 80-82 inland, 76-78 beaches.