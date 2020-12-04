Warming up today ahead of some late day showers

Clouds moving in today will bring showers late this evening. A quick moving storm system will move through the Carolinas tonight. Ahead of this system, we will warm up a little, back into the upper 60s to near 70. A few showers are possible late in the day, but most of the rain will occur tonight. A few gusty thunderstorms are also possible.

This storm will move away quickly early Saturday. There will be a few lingering clouds early in the morning, then it will clear for the weekend. Temperatures will be a little below normal with highs in the low 60s Saturday, mid 50s Sunday.

Another cold front will move through Monday with a slight chance for a shower, then even cooler weather for Tuesday. We should warm up by the end of the week.

Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy, warmer with showers late. Highs 66-68 inland, 68-70 beaches.

Tonight, scat’d showers, clearing into Saturday morning. Lows 46-48 inland, 52 beaches.

Saturday, slight chance for a shower early, then clearing and mild. Highs in the low 60s.

