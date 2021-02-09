Warming up today as showers return

Clouds are returning today, and rain is back in the forecast. The warming trend will continue today with temperatures warming into the mid 60s. The warmer weather will come with cloudy skies and a few showers. A cold front will move through tonight, and stall to our south. It will be cloudy and cooler Wednesday with a small chance for a stray shower. The front will push back north of our area on Thursday, then drop to the south again Thursday night. This will warm us Thursday, then cool us back down again on Friday. It will also keep us rather cloudy with the chance for rain through the rest of the week.

This unsettled weather will continue into the weekend with more rain. We’ll dry out to start next week as temperatures cool off. Highs on Monday will be in the low 50s.

Today, mostly cloudy and warmer with scattered showers. Highs 66 inland, 64 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 44-46 inland, 48-50 beaches.

Wednesday, cloudy and cooler with a stray shower. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.