Watching for a few strong to severe storms this evening

While we could see a few strong to severe storms later this evening and tonight, the overall severe weather threat is going down.

A fairly strong storm system will push through the area Thursday evening bringing the chance for showers and storms. Some of those storms could be strong to severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has our entire area in a Slight Risk (Which is level 2 out of 5 on the threat scale) for severe weather Thursday afternoon and evening. The main weather threat is damaging winds in some isolated storms. There’s also a 15% risk for hail and 5% risk for isolated tornadoes..

A warm front will slowly lift north Thursday afternoon, this will bring light to moderate showers with a few storms early in the day. As the warm front lifts north later in the evening, warmer and more unstable air will then be allowed to move into the area. The threat for severe weather will come Thursday evening and into Thursday night as increasing instability and wind shear brings chances for severe storms with heavy rain.

The main threat will be damaging straight line wind gust over 60mph. We have a 5% chance for a tornado across the entire area.Heavy rain could become a problem for isolated flash flooding but the threat is low. The cold front moves through Friday morning, pushing the showers offshore.

Today: Cloudy and breezy w/scat’d showers and afternoon storms. Some could be strong to severe. High: 72-74

Tonight: Showers and storms into the overnight, then showers, low: 64-66

Friday: Early morning showers then clearing and warming. High: 78-82