We remain mild as rain chances increase this weekend

Clouds will move in throughout the day, ahead of rain chances for the weekend. High pressure that brought the sunshine the past couple of days will move offshore, allowing more moisture and some clouds to move in. Temperatures will be a little cooler today, topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Over the weekend, the remnants of Hurricane Delta will move by far to our west. The circulation of the storm will draw tropical moisture into the Carolinas, leading to a chance for a shower Saturday, then a better chance for showers Sunday into Monday. It will still be warm through the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 70s. This moisture will push offshore Monday afternoon, and we will see more sunshine, and temperatures back in the mid 80s.

It will stay warm next week until a cold front moves through. The timing on this front has been pushed back to the end of next week.

Today, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 64-66 inland, 67-68 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm with a chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 70s.