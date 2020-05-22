Weather Alert Day: A few strong to severe storms possible Friday evening

The storm prediction center has upgraded parts of our area into the “slight” risk for severe weather this evening. Therefore we will have a weather alert day this evening.

A piece of energy in our atmosphere is moving across the mountains of NC right now.

These storms are expected to move into our area later this afternoon and evening. With more sunshine this afternoon we have seen destabilization in our atmosphere and fuel for thunderstorms are a bit higher today.

The main threat will be from 6pm to 11pm. Main threat will be an isolated damaging straight line wind gust 50-60mph and a 2% chance of a tornado within a 25 mile radius.

The only thing that has really changed since this morning has been the up tick in straight line wind damage. Tornado threat has always been 2% since this morning.