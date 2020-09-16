Weather Alert Day: Strong to severe storms possible with heavy rain Thursday

The remnants of Sally will head into the Carolinas late Wednesday into much of the day on Thursday.

A flash flood watch has been issued for portions of the area. In the watch area, rainfall totals could reach 3-5 inches. Outside of the watch area, could see up to 2-4 inches of rain. This amount of rain in a short period could cause flooding issues. Remember, if you come across a flooded road way, “turn around, don’t drown”.

In addition to the very heavy rain, our entire area has been placed in the “slight” risk for severe weather on Thursday. This is level 2 on a scale of 5 for severe weather potential. The main threat would be an isolated damaging straight-line wind gust and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out either.

The chance for a tornado is slightly elevated to a 5% chance within a 25-mile radius of any given point.