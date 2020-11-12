WEATHER ALERT DAY: Flash flooding possible today along with an isolated severe storm

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 6am Friday for the potential of another 2″ to 4″ of rain. Moisture from Tropical Storm Eta will get picked up in a cold front, this will allow for widespread showers and storms. Some of which will be very heavy downpours. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s. There is also a chance for an isolated severe storm. A brief spin up can’t completely be ruled out. Chance for a tornado is 2% of any location within a 25mile radius.

The front will move offshore Friday morning, bringing some drier air into the Carolinas. The front will stall offshore to our south through the weekend, keeping the tropical moisture out of the area. It will cool off Saturday with highs only in the 60s. Temps will warm back to the mid 70s on Sunday, ahead of a stronger cold front.

The cold front will move through late Sunday with a very low chance for a shower Sunday night. Much cooler weather will move in Monday with highs in the mid 60s. High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be even cooler, in the low 60s.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy. Flash Flood Watch. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 59-62 inland, 64-66 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny with morning showers and afternoon clearing. Highs in the mid 70s.